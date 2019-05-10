Part of Jacques Cartier Park closed for flood cleanup

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has closed the southern part of Jacques Cartier Park for repairs and soil testing after this spring's flooding.

The pathways along the park will reopen after floodwaters recede and an inspection is done to ensure they're safe, the NCC wrote in a statement.

Workers are currently assessing the land and soil within the park to determine what steps will be needed to fix up the park, make sure the vegetation is protected and that it's safe for people.

Jacques Cartier Park is closed northeast of the Interprovincial Bridge. (National Capital Commission )

The commission didn't say how long rehabilitation efforts are expected to take.

Pathways closed for weeks

Several NCC pathways have been closed for more than two weeks because of flooding along the Ottawa and Gatineau rivers.

The NCC closed several pathways because of flooding two weeks ago. The commission is hoping that improvements made after 2017 will mean less damage this year after the water recedes. (Stephen Hoff/CBC)

The NCC had also made several improvements to the pathways after the 2017 floods that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area. It's hoped once the floodwaters clear, the paths will be in much better shape than they were two years ago.