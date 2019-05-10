Part of Jacques Cartier Park closed for rehabilitation work

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has closed the southern part of Jacques Cartier Park for scheduled rehabilitation work that was delayed by this spring's flooding.

Workers are currently assessing the land and soil to determine what steps will be needed to fix up the park, make sure the vegetation is protected and ensure it's safe for people.

The repairs are needed following a number of major events in the Gatineau, Que., park, like last summer's Mosaïculture festival, the NCC said.

The work would have been underway sooner, but the recent floods "monopolized the NCC's land management personnel," the commission said in a statement.

The NCC didn't say how long rehabilitation efforts are expected to take.

Jacques Cartier Park is closed northeast of the Interprovincial Bridge. (National Capital Commission )

Pathways closed for weeks

Several NCC pathways have been closed for more than two weeks because of flooding along the Ottawa and Gatineau rivers.

The pathways along the park will reopen after floodwaters recede and an inspection is done to ensure they're safe, the NCC said.

The NCC closed several pathways because of flooding two weeks ago. The commission is hoping that improvements made after 2017 will mean less damage this year after the water recedes. (Stephen Hoff/CBC)

The NCC had also made several improvements to the pathways after the 2017 floods that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area. It's hoped once the floodwaters clear, the paths will be in much better shape than they were two years ago.