30-day lobbying ban for development consultant at heart of Harder investigation

The development consultant whose work for Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder's office was at the heart of an investigation into her conduct has agreed not to lobby the City of Ottawa for a month.

Jack Stirling, president of The Stirling Group, will refrain from lobbying between Aug. 3 and Sept. 2, according to an agreement he signed with Ottawa's integrity commissioner, Robert Marleau, who oversees the city's code of conduct for lobbyists.

Stirling's contravention of lobbying rules had been an unresolved side issue that came to light in Marleau's 101-page report about Harder this past June.

Marleau concluded Harder had a perceived conflict of interest when she hired Stirling's firm to provide her with advice while she was at the helm of the planning committee. Harder has since resigned as chair of that busy and powerful committee, which makes decisions about development applications and urban planning, and it led to a leadership shake up at city hall.

Now, Stirling has signed an agreement that acknowledges his firm did work for free for Harder from November 2019 to February 2020 during a period with no contract.

At the time, he was a registered lobbyist with the City of Ottawa and had three active files.

According to the document, the integrity commissioner contacted Stirling at the end of July to inform him the situation had put him in breach of the city's lobbying code of conduct. It requires lobbyists to not offer public office holders a gift or benefit, and not put them in a perceived conflict of interest.

The agreement means Stirling admits he did not follow the rules, but not that any wrongdoing was intentional.

The integrity commissioner, in turn, has agreed not to launch a formal investigation into Stirling's conduct and to consider the file resolved.