Ottawa woman dead in Israel conflict

Jewish Federation of Ottawa CEO Andrea Freedman is expected to deliver a statement on behalf of the family of a woman who died during the conflict in Israel.

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa has confirmed Adi Vital-Kaploun is dead as a result of the conflict in Israel marking the latest death with connections to Canada.

In a media advisory, the federation said it would be speaking on behalf of Vital-Kaploun's family at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the news conference live in the player above.

The advisory said Vital-Kaploun "was murdered by Hamas terrorists."

Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he has been in touch with a family in the city who's lost a loved one to the conflict in Israel.

"Yesterday I spoke with someone who has lost a family member in Israel, someone who was killed by the terrorists," Sutcliffe told reporters during a scrum at city hall Wednesday morning.

"It breaks my heart to see what's happening there," he said. "My thoughts are with all of the victims and all of the families in Ottawa who have been affected by what's been happening."

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he'd spoken with the family of someone who was killed as a result of the conflict in Israel.

Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead as a result of the conflict, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed Vital-Kaploun's identity.

Joly's comments come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged an attack on Israel last weekend, firing rockets, killing civilians and taking hostages.

The attack prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas with attacks of its own. Israel has also ordered what it has described as a complete siege of Gaza, blocking everything from electricity and fuel to food and water from entering.

Local Jewish leaders told CBC News Vital-Kaploun grew up in Ottawa and had deep roots in the Canadian capital.

Andrea Freedman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, called the incident "horrible news."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly says two Canadians have died and one is presumed dead in Israel. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

According to Rabbi Idan Scher with Congregation Machzikei Hadas, the woman was a Canadian citizen and has a large family in the city. Scher said she grew up attending summer camp with her many cousins and friends in Ottawa, but would not comment further on what he described as a "painful death."

