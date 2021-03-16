Luck of the Irish: This shamrock plant's roots go back 115 years

Talk about a green thumb.

Walter McGee has been taking care of an heirloom shamrock plant for almost 70 years.

McGee, who lives in Barrhaven in the Ottawa area, says the plant has actually been in his family for over 115 years — it was given to his late grandmother as a wedding gift.

"My grandmother got married on Oct. 30, 1906, and her sister gave her the shamrock," says the 79-year-old.

Shamrock plant that is an offshoot of the original, which came from bulbs, or corms, brought over by ship from Ireland and given to Isabel Murphy on her wedding day in 1906. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

In fact, the plant goes back even further, he says.

Shamrock bulbs known as corms were sent over by ship from Ireland to great-grandfather, Edward Murphy, who married in 1855 and would go on to have nine children, including McGee's grandmother.

"The family has been growing it ever since," says McGee. "We've always had people with a green thumb in the family."

Every two or three years, the plants are divided.

Siblings, cousins, friends and neighbours have been the beneficiaries of the numerous re-potted shamrock offshoots over the years, says McGee.

"They really multiply fairly quickly."

He was particularly delighted to see one of his eight pots of shamrocks bloom just in time for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday.

Walter McGee splits the shamrock and re-pots it every couple of years, then gives starter shamrocks to family and friends. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

How Irish is McGee's family?

"One hundred per cent," says McGee, who with his wife Irene moved to Barrhaven 3-1/2 years ago, from Prince Edward County, and before that, Quebec's Eastern Townships.

During each move, McGee would carefully transport his shamrock plants in the family car, rather than trust them to the movers.

McGee describes his living heirlooms as "true shamrocks," as opposed to look-a-likes that are sometimes sold this time of year called Oxalis, or wood sorrel, which also has clover-shaped leaves.

Irene and Walter McGee at their Ottawa-area home in Barrhaven. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

McGee's earliest memory of the family plant is "my grandmother's pride in having it. St. Patrick's Day was so important.

"My grandmother and grandfather and their relatives would go to the parade, and they always wore sprigs of this shamrock on their lapels."

McGee says his grandmother would keep her shamrock pot on the kitchen windowsill, "fairly close to the kitchen stove, because remember, the nights got really cold ... and they had no central heating. So the plant had to be saved from the frost."

In fact, McGee started to care for his grandmother's shamrock plants when he was just 10 years old, and would go on to inherit them. In turn, he has set aside plants for his three adult children.

McGee doesn't fret about his shamrocks the way people who routinely kill house plants do, even though these living heirlooms are freighted with important family history.

To the delight of the McGee family, a shamrock plant bloomed just in time for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

He's never lost one, though admits there was a scare back in the 1990s. He'd forgotten a plant at the Eastern Townships high school where he taught.

"The janitor had it picked up and was ready to throw it out, just as I went back to get it," says McGee. "So that was close."

Even if it had been lost, the extended family would have bailed him out.

"Of course I had cousins that had plenty of them, so we can always get them from somebody else."

Family lore includes the story of when McGee's sister killed her shamrock during a move out west.

"It got destroyed, so we had to send her new plants," says McGee. "She was very appreciative."

Walter McGee has never lost a shamrock plant, though his sister did have one die on her on a move out west. McGee sent her a replacement. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"The shamrock is very special to the Irish. It goes way back to the time of Saint Patrick. The story goes when they asked him to explain the Trinity, he picked up this leaf," says McGee, pointing to the iconic three-leaf cluster, representing Christianity's Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

For him personally, the shamrock reminds him of his family's heritage and tenacity in putting down roots in their new country.

"We're Irish and we all want to remember that."