Iranians in Ottawa join call for action on immigration delays

Iranians in Ottawa are adding their voices to a protest over long waits for permanent residency with plans for a demonstration on Parliament Hill Monday.

"When we talk to our MPs, they say 'your application can be finalized in five hours or five years," said Milad Irannejad, the software engineer who is organizing Monday's event. "We cannot really plan for our careers."

Like many of the people who have been posting about the delays on social media using the hashtag #DelayedIranianApplications, Irannejad is highly educated. He arrived in Canada approximately six years ago to pursue a master's degree at the University of Waterloo.

Based the federal immigration department's website, Irannejad expected his permanent residency application to take at most six months, but 13 months after he applied, he's still waiting.

Optical engineer Parya Samadian said she's frustrated by the delay with her permanent resident application because she's worked hard to be a valuable member of society in Canada. (Susan Burgess)

Optical engineer Parya Samadian is in the same boat. She applied for permanent residency as soon as she graduated in August 2016 from the University of Ottawa with her Master's degree in electrical engineering and photonic systems.

"I've tried my best to work hard here, and be a valuable member of society, and keep my obligations and promises as a resident," Samadian said. "But I think it's not mutual. I'm not getting the same thing back."

'This waiting is killing people'

System engineer Majed Rostamian finally got his permanent residency three weeks ago, after a three-and-a-half-year wait. He was told many times, he said, that the delay with his application was due to it being stuck in the national security check process,

"It doesn't make sense," said Rostamian, who's now planning for a future in Canada with his wife. "If I'm not already past your national security criteria, then how am I already granted to live here for seven years?"

The wait causes hardship even though applicants can work in the meantime. Rostamian estimates that during his wait, he shelled out more than 9000 dollars for paperwork such as work permit extensions, private health coverage for unavoidable lapses in OHIP coverage, and visas not required for permanent residents of Canada.

He also delayed starting a PhD., he said, because his permanent residency application depended upon his retaining a work permit instead of a study permit. Meantime, he said he saw colleagues and acquaintances from Morocco, Syria, Tunisia and countries in Africa get permanent residency within six months.

The delays are a big problem for applicants in their 20s and 30s trying to plan families and careers, he said.

"The waiting is killing people," Rostamian said. "It's killing a lot of potential."

NDP MP Jenny Kwan says the delays with permanent residency applications by people from Iran indicate a systemic problem the government should fix. (CBC)

Opposition MPs seeking answers

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has been raising concerns in the House of Commons about the delays.

"The government has acknowledged the problem, but still the problem persists," said Kwan, adding that while Iranian applicants are waiting at least 18 months for acceptance to Canada through the Express Entry program for skilled workers. Applicants from other countries are being whisked through in a third of that time.

She expressed concern about Canada missing out on skilled workers if Iranian workers tire of the long waits.

"We work so hard here in Canada to attract these talents, and we now have a tough time retaining them," Kwan said. "Some of them have lost out on job opportunities. Some of them are now wondering (if) this was in fact a bad move for them, that they chose the wrong country."

Approval system 'fair and non-discriminatory,' government says

The federal department of immigration did not respond on Friday to questions about the delays being reported by Iranians seeking permanent resident status.

However, in response to similar inquiries by CBC reporters about the issue in recent months, the department said delays were caused by a number of factors, including the volume of applications and difficulties verifying information for security checks. It also described the system in use as "fair and non-discriminatory," saying that it also protects "the safety and security of Canadians."

For Parya Samadian, the cold shoulder from immigration authorities is puzzling, since she qualifies to immigrate through multiple programs for skilled workers. Discouraged by the wait with one program, she applied again through a second one a few months ago.

"Canada needs my qualifications and talents," Samadian said.