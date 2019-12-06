How to make a layered rice and chicken dish fit for 'honoured guests' in Iran

It's a challenging dish with a tricky finish. When Mohsen Zandimoghadam first tried making tahchin, he messed up the crunchy layer of rice on top, known as the tah dig.

He had left it in the rice cooker too long and ended up burning it.

"It has happened to me and it has happened to every Iranian. You don't want to eat that," he joked.

Luckily, his mother in Iran coached him through the recipe via Whatsapp, and he's now learned to perfect the layered dish made from rice, chicken, saffron and barberries.

For the final instalment of our series What I Bring to the Table, Zandimoghadam taught his friend, Lisetta Chalupiak, how to make tahchin.

"In Iran, dishes with saffron are used to honour guests," Zandimoghadam explained. ​​

Four newcomers dish up a taste from home in CBC Ottawa's web series, What I Bring to the Table. Here, Mohsen Zandimoghadam teaches his "Canadian Mom" Lisetta Chalupiak how to make a special meal for guests in Iran, known as "tahchin." This video was shot by freelancer Fangliang Xu. 4:34

Tahchin

Ingredients

1 onion

olive oil

½ teaspoon turmeric

800 grams boneless skinless chicken breast

250 grams plain yogurt

1 teaspoon saffron

3 eggs (yolks only)

800 grams basmati rice

3 cups water

½ cup cooking oil

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon rose water

½ teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoon dried barberry

Directions