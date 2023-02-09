Content
They got engaged last Valentine's Day. 1 year later, they're still countries apart

Maryam and Mohammad are waiting to reunite, waiting for his spousal permanent residency application to make it through Canada's immigration system. Reflecting on one year since getting engaged, the couple wrote love letters to each other and read it to each other through video chat.

Maryam in Ontario, Mohammad in Tehran — this couple worries their immigration journey is far from over

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang, Simon Smith · CBC News ·

4 hours ago
Duration 3:40
Maryam met Mohammad at her nephew's birthday party in Tehran in 2018.

Two days later, they went on a date — and the rest was history.

Maryam, who lives in Hamilton, Ont., came back to Canada and the couple began their long-distance relationship.

Last Valentine's Day, Mohammad proposed, and they married in the spring.

The backs of a bride and groom in black and white photo.
Maryam and Mohammad on their wedding day in Iran in spring 2022. The couple has been in a long-distance relationship for years now. They're waiting for Mohammad's permanent residency application to get approved. (Submitted by Maryam)

However, the lovebirds are still living countries apart — Maryam is in Canada as Mohammad waits for his permanent residency (PR) while living in Iran. 

They're part of a group of 110 Iranian nationals, 55 couples, who've banded together through social media over similar experiences with their PR applications. Several couples shared with CBC News that being forced to live apart for years has caused fertility concerns and financial hardships. Some say they're taking anti-depressants and are even discussing divorce due to strains on the marriage.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) own processing time estimator says spousal sponsorship should take about 16 months, but some of those couples say they've been in limbo for years.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Iran and around the world last September, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by morality police for "unsuitable attire."

Iran has been executing its own citizens as unrest continues into the new year. Iranians have been targeted and surveilled by the regime inside and outside the country — even in Canada, where CSIS confirmed ongoing investigations on "lethal threats to Canadians" from Iran. This is why CBC has agreed not to use the couple's surnames.

A hand holding wedding bands.
Maryam holds wedding bands in her hands. The couple got married in Iran in the spring of 2022. (Submitted by Maryam)

While Maryam and Mohammad's wait for their spousal PR has been less than a year, they worry their wait will take as long as their fellow group members — some waiting more than two years.

"It worries me extremely," said Maryam. "You can't really plan anything for your future."

"Sometimes I had a nightmare that, OK, I should wait for two years to complete my processing?" said Mohammad, speaking to CBC from Iran. 

A bride and groom embrace.
The couple on their wedding day. Maryam is in Hamilton, Ont., and Mohammad in Tehran, while waiting for their spousal permanent residency application to process with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. (Submitted by Maryam)

The couple is also waiting for Mohammad's visitor visa application to get approved. He wants to visit her this year to save her a trip to Iran during an unstable time. Several Iranian couples told CBC their visas got denied multiple times.

Reflecting on one year since getting engaged, the couple wrote love letters to each other and read it to each other through video chat. Watch their love story in the video player above.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang

Reporter/Editor

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang is a reporter with CBC News based in Ottawa. She's worked with the investigative unit, CBC Toronto, and CBC North in Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Iqaluit. She has a Master of Journalism from Carleton University. Want to contact her? Email priscilla.hwang@cbc.ca

    now