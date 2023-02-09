They got engaged last Valentine's Day. 1 year later, they're still countries apart

Maryam and Mohammad have been in a long-distance relationship for years now. They're waiting for Mohammad's permanent residency application to get approved. They wrote each other love letters to mark a year since their engagement last Valentine's Day

Maryam met Mohammad at her nephew's birthday party in Tehran in 2018.

Two days later, they went on a date — and the rest was history.

Maryam, who lives in Hamilton, Ont., came back to Canada and the couple began their long-distance relationship.

Last Valentine's Day, Mohammad proposed, and they married in the spring.

Maryam and Mohammad on their wedding day in Iran in spring 2022. The couple has been in a long-distance relationship for years now. They're waiting for Mohammad's permanent residency application to get approved. (Submitted by Maryam)

However, the lovebirds are still living countries apart — Maryam is in Canada as Mohammad waits for his permanent residency (PR) while living in Iran.

They're part of a group of 110 Iranian nationals, 55 couples, who've banded together through social media over similar experiences with their PR applications. Several couples shared with CBC News that being forced to live apart for years has caused fertility concerns and financial hardships. Some say they're taking anti-depressants and are even discussing divorce due to strains on the marriage.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) own processing time estimator says spousal sponsorship should take about 16 months, but some of those couples say they've been in limbo for years.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Iran and around the world last September, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by morality police for "unsuitable attire."

Iran has been executing its own citizens as unrest continues into the new year. Iranians have been targeted and surveilled by the regime inside and outside the country — even in Canada, where CSIS confirmed ongoing investigations on "lethal threats to Canadians" from Iran. This is why CBC has agreed not to use the couple's surnames.

Maryam holds wedding bands in her hands. The couple got married in Iran in the spring of 2022. (Submitted by Maryam)

While Maryam and Mohammad's wait for their spousal PR has been less than a year, they worry their wait will take as long as their fellow group members — some waiting more than two years.

"It worries me extremely," said Maryam. "You can't really plan anything for your future."

"Sometimes I had a nightmare that, OK, I should wait for two years to complete my processing?" said Mohammad, speaking to CBC from Iran.

The couple on their wedding day. Maryam is in Hamilton, Ont., and Mohammad in Tehran, while waiting for their spousal permanent residency application to process with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. (Submitted by Maryam)

The couple is also waiting for Mohammad's visitor visa application to get approved. He wants to visit her this year to save her a trip to Iran during an unstable time. Several Iranian couples told CBC their visas got denied multiple times.

Reflecting on one year since getting engaged, the couple wrote love letters to each other and read it to each other through video chat. Watch their love story in the video player above.