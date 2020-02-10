For the family of this Iran plane crash victim, the grieving continues

In the hours after Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed last month, Deniz Pourazar couldn't believe her mother was gone.

The Kyiv-bound plane was shot down over Tehran by the Iranian military.

Fereshteh Maleki, a 47-year-old architect based in Ottawa, was flying home after attending her daughter's wedding celebrations in Tehran and Babol, Iran.

Pourazar said her "instinct" was to head directly to the crash site, until she learned all 176 people aboard had died — including her mother.

"It was a real shock for us because after weddings [comes] happiness," Pourazar said.

"There are always honeymoons and all that stuff, but [there] wasn't for us because we didn't have time for that. We just lost our best supporter."

Her mother's 'dream home'

Pourazar said she's hardly had time to grieve over the last month. When the emotions come, they crash like waves.

"We are having the worst time ... of our lives," Pourazar said. "Because we weren't ready for this."

Pourazar, a 24-year-old student at Carleton University, and her husband are now living in the house Maleki bought in south Ottawa to help the newlyweds get established.

The couple returned from Iran about two weeks ago, following her mother's funeral.

Pourazar said her mother had planned to live with them temporarily and then find a place downtown, where she'd get back into the bustle of city life.

"Everything she planned ... was to make a dream house for me," Pourazar said. "There will be happiness here soon, I hope. At that moment, I feel that my mother's soul will be happy too."

Fereshteh Maleki, one of the victims of Flight PS752, is seen here in a photo from her daughter's wedding celebrations in Iran. (Supplied by Deniz Pourazar)

Pourazar she's had to put her undergraduate studies in biology and health sciences on hold, although sorting through her mother's affairs has kept her too busy to inform the university.

Her mother, she said, was a voracious learner who accumulated 20 certificates for skills like carpentry and photography — skills she'd put toward her work as an architect.

"She was always studying or working," Pourazar said. "She was awesome."

A plea to remember

Maleki's older sister Afsaneh Maleki-Dizaji has come to Ottawa from the U.K. to help her niece and nephew-in-law.

"Nobody can fill Fereshteh's place, and we will always keep her legacy forever in our hearts," Maleki-Dizaji said.

She said she remembers her younger sister as a devoted mother and a lover of nature. She would always keep smiling, Maleki-Dizaji said, even as she faced the struggles that came with immigrating to a new country.

Maleki-Dizaji said she hopes people don't forget the people who died on PS752 or just think of it as an accident.

"This is something everyone should remember for always."

Fereshteh Maleki and her daughter Deniz Pourazar appear together at one of the events celebrating Pourazar's wedding in Iran. (Supplied by Deniz Pourazar)

Pourazar smiles while she looks at photos of her mother at her engagement and wedding celebrations, as well as on a trip to Vancouver.

She said her mother's smile helps her get through the loneliness.

It's also important, she adds, to have time to grieve — and like her aunt, Pourazar hopes people won't forget the tragedy.

"We need some time to be alone. We need some time to feel that pain, because if we don't feel that pain it will be there forever."