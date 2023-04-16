SIU investigating after pedestrian allegedly hit by driver fleeing police

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after it says a 46-year-old man was allegedly struck by a car that was fleeing from police officers in Westboro Saturday night.

In a media release Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said an Ottawa police officer noticed a "vehicle of interest" in the area of Shillington Avenue in the city's west-end Saturday evening.

It's unclear why the vehicle was of interest to police.

The officer, in an unmarked vehicle, began to follow the car, a Honda Civic, and attempted to stop the driver, along with other officers.

The driver fled the area in the Honda Civic and, shortly after, struck a man crossing the street at Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue.

He was rushed hospital and is in the Intensive Care Unit, the SIU said.

It's not clear if police were actively chasing the Honda Civic when the pedestrian was hit. When asked for clarification, the SIU said the leadup to the collision is part of what's under investigation.

The SIU said the driver was later arrested.

Road Closure: Richmond Rd is closed between Clifton Rd & Hilson Ave. Kirkwood Ave is closed between Richmond Rd and Lyman St for an ongoing collision investigation. Please use alternate routes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ls1p7BXXg">pic.twitter.com/6ls1p7BXXg</a> —@DutyInspector

Richmond Road is currently closed at Kirkwood Avenue for the ongoing collision investigation. Ottawa Police said they will notify the public when the roads re-open.

The SIU has assigned four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. It's also looking for any information about the incident, including any photos or videos.

The unit investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well as cases where police discharge firearms at people.