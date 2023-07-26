Investigation underway after accident involving small plane in Alexandria

An investigation is underway after an accident involving a small plane in Alexandria, Ont.

A team of investigators has been deployed to the area after a Cessna 150 aircraft accident, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences with the goal of advancing safety.

Alexandria is located about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.