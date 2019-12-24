Search continues for Inuit woman missing in Ottawa

Ottawa police are still searching for an Inuit woman who went missing Sunday.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, Charlie Kingwatsiak was last seen on the 200 block of Montreal Road. She was last seen wearing black jacket, brown and striped leggings with golden high-top Nike shoes.

Kingwatsiak is described as 5'3" tall and 119 pounds, with a medium build. She has a tattoo on her left forearm and pierced ears. Her shoulder-length hair is purple and pink.

She is known to frequent Rideau Centre, Montreal Road and downtown, according to a police news release.

Police say Kingwatsiak could be in danger and anyone with information about whereabouts contact them.