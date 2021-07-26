'It's time': Inuit celebrate Mary Simon as first Inuk governor general

Ottawa has the largest Inuit population outside of the North and that community is celebrating the swearing in of Mary Simon as the first Inuk governor general.

At Larga Baffin, where people from the Qikiqtani (Baffin) region of Nunavut stay while travelling to Ottawa for medical purposes, this piece of history has created a resounding sense of pride, says its new president Malaya Zehr.

"There's so much excitement around my environment and probably really anywhere across the country. It is really exciting," said Zehr.

"It's a step in the right direction and history in the making."

COVID-19 restrictions limited much celebration on Monday, but the facility's common area TVs were tuned in to the ceremony so people could watch.

Zehr said there was cheering and even some tears when Simon was officially sworn in.

'It's time' for Indigenous governor general

Zehr said many Inuit would typically have a huge gathering for an event like this with a feast and traditional country food, but unfortunately that's not possible with the pandemic.

"I'm sure that many families are celebrating within their own groups and their families. But if and when the time arises and we're able to have a gathering, I'm sure those will be happening in the near future," said Zehr.

She said she believes Simon will give a voice to Indigenous people, especially with more discussions around truth and reconciliation.

"It's due, it's time. And I think this will make a huge difference for Canada overall. Honestly, this is the time. The timing couldn't be better," said Zehr.

Malaya Zehr, president of Larga Baffin, says there's excitement at the medical boarding home to watch Mary Simon officially be installed as the Governor General of Canada. (FaceTime/CBC)

'Never' thought I would see this

At Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, board members were encouraged to take time to watch the ceremony from wherever they were. Pauktuutit is a national non-profit organization representing all Inuit women in Canada, with headquarters in Ottawa and about 35 staff.

President Rebecca Kudloo watched from her home in Baker Lake, Nunavut, where she's been during the pandemic. She usually travels back and forth to Ottawa for work.

"We're collectively all excited to watch this happening in our lifetime. In my lifetime, I'm very excited, and I never thought I would see that. But this is a great day," said Kudloo.

"She's a role model, not only for Inuit girls, but I think Aboriginal people, that if you want to do something like that, it can be done. It gives, I think, a lot of young women hope that they can achieve anything they want to."

Rebecca Kudloo, president of Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, says staff and board members were encourage to watch the swearing in ceremony of Mary Simon, because they couldn't get together to watch it in person. (Zoom/CBC)

Kudloo is pleased Simon has talked about the same issues she cares about. She said it lifts her up, especially with all of the sad news lately. Kudloo herself is a residential school survivor.

"She has talked about reconciliation ... suicide rates in Aboriginal communities and the need for healing, which I also have been working hard on for the last 35 years," she said.

"Sometimes it can be pretty hard working in this area. Sometimes you feel alone. But, something like this sort of lifts you up and you feel more energy."