Intervention team helps vulnerable residents in Maniwaki, Que., area

A new intervention team consisting of two Quebec provincial police officers and a mental health worker has been formed to help vulnerable residents, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, access services in the Maniwaki, Que., area.

The team, called EMIPIC, began its work in the summer to help residents access resources in the community, according to a news release from the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre. It was a brainchild of the the friendship centre, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), the Sûreté du Quebec and the Barrière Lake community.

"[The team] makes it possible to create a link with people who are more resistant to service," said Isabelle Labelle-Richard of CISSSO in French.

The trio works to create a climate of trust and help facilitate interventions in the community, which is based on forming relationships with community members and trying to prevent larger issues, according to the organizations involved.

"It's a rhythm and an approach that must be adopted. … What comes down to it is really taking the time to create a bond of trust with this clientele, then taking the time to follow them during the care, treatment and ultimately their needs throughout," said Labelle-Richard in French.

In a news release, police call the team a "valuable asset to our community" that is already having a positive effect.

"Since its establishment, the work of EMIPIC has had very positive effects on our entire territory. This is a valuable asset to our community," said Lt. Éric Sylvestre in a French release.