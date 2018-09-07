Ottawa women's shelter opens doors to furry friends

Women fleeing abusive relationships can now bring their pets along when they seek shelter at Ottawa's Interval House.

The women's shelter is the first in Ottawa to offer the service, said executive director Kia Rainbow

Rainbow said women often stay in dangerous relationships because they don't want to leave their pets behind.

"If they leave them behind to come into shelter the result isn't good for the pet. So often pets are not fed or not looked after and they perish," Rainbow said.

Kia Rainbow, executive director of Interval House, says knowing their pets are safe and can help reduce stress for the women who seek shelter there. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Reducing stress

"When you come here, you're already in a bit of a stressful situation, let's say. So leaving your pet just adds more stress to that worry — if they're going to be OK, maybe you don't even have somebody who can watch them for you," one woman staying at the shelter told CBC.

The woman said she's been separated from her dog for months, and now plans to bring her pet to stay at the shelter.

"Being able to know your dog is safe and have them with you really brings down your stress levels and helps you manage everything a lot better," she said.

The renovated basement has plenty of space for women to bond with their pets. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Major renovation

The building's basement recently underwent a $140,000 renovation to turn it into a sanctuary for furry friends. There are separate rooms for dogs, cats and smaller animals such as rabbits and hamsters.

There's a special area for feeding and bathing the animals, and a comfortably furnished space where women can simply spend time with their pets.

The dog room is soundproof so other residents won't be disturbed by barking, and the pets are kept away from residents who are afraid of animals or have allergies.

For women who flee without pet supplies, there's also plenty of food and toys for their companions.