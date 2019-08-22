Safety upgrades coming to section of Laurier where cyclist died
The City of Ottawa is making changes to the section of Laurier Avenue W. where a cyclist was killed in a hit and run in May.
The block between the Laurier Avenue bridge and Elgin Street, where the westbound bike lane is sandwiched between traffic lanes, will undergo numerous interim improvement to improve safety for cyclists, the city said in a news release Thursday.
The improvements will include:
- A stop sign replacing the yield sign where the Queen Elizabeth Driveway ramp merges onto Laurier, as well as a new bike lane on the ramp itself.
- Curbs to steer vehicles merging onto Laurier from the ramp away from the bike lane.
- Flexible stakes marking the Laurier bike lane.
- A bike signal at the crosswalk between Confederation Park and City Hall.
- Green pavement markings to identify areas where bike and car lanes overlap.
Cycling advocates have criticized the current design as unsafe because motorists coming off the bridge must cross the bike lane if they want to turn right onto Elgin.
The improvements are expected to be completed by the end of August, and residents should expect delays in the area until then, the city said.
The city will allocate funding for a more permanent solution in the 2020 draft budget, the release said.
