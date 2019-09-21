Archival footage from the 2018 tornadoes

One year ago, six tornadoes swept through the Ottawa-Gatineau region, felling trees, tearing roofs from homes and causing widespread power outages.

The most powerful tornado, an EF-3, struck Dunrobin, Ont. and Gatineau, Que. with windspeeds of up to 265 km/h. Over 200,000 people in both provinces were left without electricity for days.

Though no one was killed in the storms, the destruction was widespread, with several homes in Dunrobin levelled to their foundations. In the Arlington Woods neighbourhood of Ottawa, a forest of towering white pine trees was nearly wiped out.

Communities on both sides of the Ottawa River are still working to recover from the storms, with many families still not back in their homes.

On the first anniversary of the event, CBC Ottawa created this interactive video, showing scenes from the days after the storm.

How to use this video

Click on a region to see what the area looked like and hear interviews with residents working to rebuild.

To navigate back to the home screen, use the controls at the bottom of the video. The small circle to the left of the pause button will take you back to the main menu.