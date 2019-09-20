Ottawa's integrity commissioner raises possibility of Chiarelli update

The city's integrity commissioner will be presenting an interim report to council at its next meeting in February, potentially about an issue that has arisen with his ongoing investigation of Coun. Rick Chiarelli.

Last summer, CBC reported a female job applicant alleged that, among other things, Chiarelli asked her about going braless to certain work events.

After that first report, more women came forward with accusations of inappropriate behaviour. CBC corroborated 13 of their stories and reported the experience of eight, including four women who went on the record.

Among other accusations, one former employee said the College ward councillor would pressure her to wear revealing outfits and took her to a strip club to spy on another councillor.

Chiarelli has denied the allegations both through his lawyer and in a personal statement where he blamed the accusations on "mob mentality."

Coun. Rick Chiarelli came to council on Nov. 6, 2019, after his request for a leave of absence was refused. In December, he had to have open-heart surgery. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Integrity commissioner Robert Marleau does not confirm whether he is conducting an investigation, but some of the women CBC has spoken to have said that they've filed official complaints about Chiarelli's behaviour with him.

His office also doesn't discuss how many ongoing investigations it has.

The integrity commissioner only makes interim reports to council to address "instances of interference, obstruction, delay or retaliation encountered during the investigation," according the city's website on the code of conduct for councillors.

Chiarelli denied leave, then had surgery

On Oct. 23, council took the unprecedented step of unanimously denying Chiarelli his request for a leave of absence.

A doctor's note that Chiarelli provided said he went to the emergency room after fainting on Oct. 12, that he was under cardiac assessment and that his stress level remains high.

In December, he was admitted to the Ottawa Heart Institute for bypass surgery and although a statement at the time said he had been on a waiting list, Chiarelli never told council about any heart problems according to Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt.

His wife Lida tweeted last week that the councillor was still being treated there for an infection.

It's unclear whether the councillor has responded to past inquiries from the integrity commissioner on the investigation, or when he may be able to do so in the future.

Back in the fall, Chiarelli said through his lawyer Bruce Sevigny that the "vast majority of the allegations" raised against him would be "properly and thoroughly covered by protections and processes set out in the Ontario Human Rights Code."

Sevigny also said in October that Chiarelli would be challenging the integrity commissioner's jurisdiction through a judicial review.

No judicial review has been filed to date.