Orléans explosion victim hopes insurance helps quicken cleanup

One of the first things Jean-Sebastien Beauchamp did when he returned to his Orléans home damaged by the explosion was call his insurance company.

Beauchamp doesn't know when his home will be fixed nor how much it will cost.

"The damage of the property was primarily windows in the back and on the side," he said, adding the roof was also affected, including the wood and flashing.

"The metal around the roof, around the house, is bent and flipped inside."

Monday morning's gas leak and explosion levelled four homes and damaged many more in Minto's Avalon Vista development around 6:20 a.m.

Six people were taken to hospital, including two workers pulled from the rubble, and it's "a bit of a miracle" more people weren't more seriously hurt, according to the local city councillor.

About 30 families can't yet return home, according to Minto, and they won't be able to get back inside their homes until investigators finish their work into the cause of the explosion.

Beauchamp said he is lucky to be able to return home but now he has to wait for his insurance to come and assess the repairs.

"They're supposed to come in a couple days," he said.

Repairs may take longer than usual

Damages caused by an explosion is "typically covered" by all insurance policies, said Anne Marie Thomas, the Insurance Bureau of Canada's director of consumer and industry relations.

"It's not like water, it's not like sewer backup or flooding where you [had] to have purchased additional coverage for that. Explosion forms part of most insurance policies now, whether that's business or home," said Thomas.

Jean-Sebastien Beauchamp says he’s thankful he’s able to go home a day after an explosion rocked his Orléans neighbourhood. (Buntola Nou)

The bureau, which is the industry group for most insurance companies in Canada, said people should photograph damage to their homes if it's safe to do so.

Out-of-pocket expenses, like a trip to the lumber store to board up a window, should also be documented and submitted.

"It typically wouldn't be very long — within a couple of days — to hear back from your insurance company," Thomas said, but supply chain and labour shortages could mean repairs take longer than usual.

No change to insurance rates expected

Thomas also urged homeowners to keep receipts for any alternate accommodations, such as a hotel, needed due to home damage as insurance companies can reimburse the costs.

Thomas said homes still under construction would likely be the responsibility of the builder.

She also doesn't believe insurance rates will change because what happened was a one-off.

"It's not like it's the type of loss that's likely to reoccur and reoccur and reoccur," she said.

These videos were tweeted following a Monday morning explosion in east Ottawa Duration 0:19 Videos tweeted by a family member of Orleans resident Tyler Traversy who lives near the blast site and Ottawa Fire Services show security camera footage of the explosion and firefighters searching the wreckage.

In an emailed statement, a Desjardins Group spokesperson said any damage to vehicles because of the explosion may be covered depending on the person's car insurance, just as with fire or water damage.

They agreed that homeowners unable to return home as a result of insurable damage may be entitled to reimbursement.