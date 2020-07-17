Highway 50 barrier suffers malfunction hours after installation

A safety barrier designed to prevent head-on collisions along a deadly stretch of Highway 50 in western Quebec must be dismantled and reinstalled just hours after being put in, the province's Transportation Ministry says.

The 5.4-kilometre section of Highway 50 near Buckingham, between the end of the divided autoroute and chemin Doherty, has gained a lethal reputation over the years. The high-tension cable barrier was installed as a pilot project in an attempt to cut down on the number of fatal collisions there.

The ministry says one of the steel cables that makes up the barrier loosened and collapsed Thursday, barely eight hours after it was installed.

"One of the tensioners that maintains tension in one of the cables of the barrier had failed," said ministry spokesperson Rosalie Faubert. "Quite simply, the cable lost its tension, and in some sections it touched the ground."

Possible installation error

Faubert said the ministry isn't ruling out the possibility that an error was made during the initial installation of the cable, which is intended to act like an elastic band when struck by a vehicle, minimizing impact while preventing it from crossing into oncoming traffic.

Faubert said each of the tensioners responsible for tightening the cables will be disassembled and then reassembled over the next few days to evaluate their condition and to "ensure that this situation does not happen again."

Despite the failure of one cable, Faubert said the safety barrier would still do its job in the event of a collision.

"The [barrier] was functional, since the other two cables still perform their protective role," she said.

The collapsed cable had been reinstalled by Friday morning, but the bigger job of reinstalling all the tensioners will eventually require the complete closure of that section of Highway 50.