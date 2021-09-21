Province to launch public inquiry into Ottawa LRT network

The Ontario government has announced it will launch a public inquiry into Ottawa's problem-plagued light rail network.

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney issued a statement Wednesday evening saying the issues plaguing Stage 1 of the LRT network have been "unacceptable and disappointing."

"As a funding partner for the project, we need certainty that the City of Ottawa will be able to successfully deliver the remaining phases of work for this project. Ottawa transit riders deserve and expect this certainty as well," Mulroney's statement said.

"To get to the bottom of these issues facing the Ottawa LRT, our government will be launching a public inquiry. Our goal is to get this up and running as soon as possible."

The Confederation Line only recently returned to service after being shut down for nearly two months because a train derailed Sept. 19 near Tremblay station.

Ottawa city council had previously voted 13-10 against a motion by Coun. Catherine McKenney for a judicial inquiry, settling instead on an investigation by the city's auditor general.

Mayor Jim Watson was among those who opposed McKenney's motion.

Speaking shortly after Wednesday's announcement, McKenney said the province's decision speaks to the "lack of transparency" at city hall.

McKenney cited a CBC investigation published today that found officials knew there were reliability and maintenance issues with the $2.1-billion network in the weeks before taking possession.

"We need to understand what went wrong. So that includes the procurement process. That includes the contract. That includes the launch. That includes everything up until today, really," McKenney said.

Transit riders smile while taking selfies on the first day of the Confederation Line's launch in 2019. Since then, the line has been plagued by dozens of problems. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

While the recent derailment caused the most significant shutdown of the LRT network since its September 2019 launch, there have been a myriad other other problems, from jammed train doors and faulty power lines to broken axles and cracked train wheels.

"I think this shows people in our city that raising your voice and making a sound case for a change makes a difference," said Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden, who has been raising issues about LRT with Mulroney at Queen's Park.

"We still don't know the terms about this inquiry. But it is an inquiry. It's not going to be filtered through the mayor's office. This is hopefully going to be something where we can really get to the bottom of this so that we get the LRT we deserve."

The scope of the provincial inquiry would be established in the coming weeks, Mulroney said in her statement.

It would culminate in a "report on what has transpired and recommendations to prevent this from happening again," she said.