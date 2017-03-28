Jail a 'revolving door' for mentally ill, inquest hears

Mentally ill inmates are often released from jail without treatment plans or community support, almost guaranteeing they will find themselves behind bars again, a corner's jury heard Monday.

The jury in Ottawa is examining the death of Justin St. Amour, 31, who hung himself at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on Nov. 30, 2016. He was then transferred to hospital where he died just over a week later.

St. Amour was a young man with a troubled history of severe mental illness, foster homes, drug use and self harm.

He also had a history of incarceration, with short periods spent in and out of jail for altercations and threats of violence. When he wasn't in jail, St. Amour was often homeless, spending many nights sleeping among tombstones in Notre Dame Cemetery.

Dr. AG Ahmed, the associate chief of the integrated forensic program at the Royal, told the jury that people with mental illnesses often end up in jail because they are acting out their illness. Without a network of psychological care providers to provide long term help, he said the "revolving door" of incarceration will continue.

"So if we really want to respond to this, we'd better have a system in place that would take care of these individuals who are a high risk and high need," Ahmed told the inquest.

St. Amour had been taken off suicide watch and released from segregation when he attempted to take his own life, the coroner's lawyer Tom Schneider told the jury. He was found unresponsive and transferred to Ottawa hospital, where he died eight days later after he was taken off life support.

Son should never have been in jail, mother says

St. Amour's mother, Laureen St. Amour, told the inquest about a child who "was full of wonder" and "loved life", but whose mental health deteriorated as he became a teenager, when he began complaining of hearing voices "telling him to harm himself."

St. Amour says her son should never have been in jail in the first place.

"I mean how could that help him?" she said, "I think he should have been in a hospital."

2nd jail death inquest

It's the second inquest into a suicide at the facility this year.

At the request of the families, the province pledged to launch inquests into the deaths of both St. Amour, and Cleve 'Cas' Geddes, 30, who died in hospital on Feb. 10, 2017, after he had also been transferred from the facility.

The Geddes inquest ended in December with 48 recommendations, including an end to solitary confinement for mentally ill inmates.