Inquest into deaths of 3 women murdered by Basil Borutski announced

An inquest will be held into the deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, the three eastern Ontario women murdered by Basil Borutski in what's considered one of the worst cases of domestic violence in Canadian history.

Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General announced the inquest Wednesday in order to examine the circumstances surrounding the women's deaths.

"The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths," the ministry's news release said.

Culleton, 66, Kuzyk, 36, and Warmerdam, 48, were killed Sept. 22, 2015, in Renfrew County, Ont. All three women had previously been in relationships with Borutski.

Borutski was found guilty in November 2017 of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Kuzyk and Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder in the strangling of Culleton. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison without parole.

A date and location for the inquest has not been set.