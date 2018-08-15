Creativity on wheels: 'Innovation pod' comes to Lansdowne

Ottawa's innovation pod has rolled up to Lansdowne Park, and musicians, artists and animators are invited to hop on board and start creating.

The mobile pod — a cosy wooden hut with a curved roof and frosted windows — is normally parked at Bayview Yards, but now sits in front of the Aberdeen Pavillion.

"An innovation pod is a space for creativity," Nik Ives-Allison, executive director of the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition, told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

The coalition has partnered with the city and local design firm prototypeD Inc. to bring the pod to the Glebe.

Inside are murals, a 3D printer and a soundproof recording space for music and podcasts.

"We can invite groups that wouldn't normally have access to music training workshops into the pod to learn a little bit about how to design a music podcast, how to record a demo," Ives-Allison said.

"The experience is magical, but it doesn't require some superpower to make music."

If music isn't your thing, there are also workshops planned for aspiring visual artists — everything from mural painting to virtual reality animation.

"Every key indicator of well-being and happiness for a city is tied to creativity and culture," Ives-Allison said.

The innovation pod will remain parked at Lansdowne until November, when it will return to Bayview Yards.