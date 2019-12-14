Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle: police

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Innes Road in Orléans on Friday evening, Ottawa police say.

The man in his 20s was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead. Ottawa paramedics said early Saturday. Police are not identifying the man at this time.

The collision occurred west of Viseneau Drive.

In a news release, Ottawa police said the westbound lane of Innes Road was closed between Viseneau Drive and Page Road at about 5:30 p.m. due to the collision. The road was reopened around midnight.

The police's collision unit is investigating.