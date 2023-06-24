Man dies in custody at Joyceville Institution in Kingston

A man who was in custody at Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont., died earlier this week, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says.

Trevor Stewart died at the prison in northeast Kingston on June 20, CSC said in a statement.

Stewart was serving a two-year sentence for failure to comply with a prohibition order, fraud over $5,000 and luring a child under 16 years of age, according to CSC.

He started serving his sentence on May 17, 2023.

CSC said it will review the circumstances of Stewart's death — as it does in all cases involving the death of an inmate.

Police and the coroner must also be notified, per CSC policy.