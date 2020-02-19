Teen struck by ink-filled balloon in Perth
Police looking for culprit who lobbed 'ink bomb' from a passing school bus
Police in Perth, Ont., are hoping to catch a culprit red-handed.
They say someone threw an ink-filled balloon from a school bus near the corner of South and Gore streets just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, striking a 16-year-old boy who was preparing to board another bus.
The boy wasn't physically injured but his hat, shirt and jacket were ruined by the dark red ink, police said.
They said the boy heard someone whistling before being struck on the back, but didn't turn around.
Police are contacting bus companies, asking them to check their GPS records to narrow down which bus carried the culprit. There are several schools in the vicinity, including two high schools.
Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Trisha Varrin with the Lanark County detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
