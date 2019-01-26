Skip to Main Content
1 injured in west Ottawa apartment fire

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after a fire at a west Ottawa apartment, paramedics say.

Ottawa firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Edgeworth Avenue Saturday afternoon after the building's alarms started going off. One person suffered minor injuries in the fire. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 810 Edgeworth Ave., near the Lincoln Fields transit station, at 1:17 p.m. after receiving reports that alarms were going off.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

According to paramedics, the person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

