1 injured in west Ottawa apartment fire

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday in a fire at a west Ottawa apartment.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 810 Edgeworth Ave., near the Lincoln Fields transit station, at 1:17 p.m. after receiving reports that alarms were going off.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

According to paramedics, the person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.