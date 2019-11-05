9 injured when OC Transpo bus strikes open manhole

Nine passengers were injured when an OC Transpo bus ran over an open manhole in Gatineau, Que., Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on rue Laurier near rue Eddy around 4 p.m., Gatineau police confirmed Tuesday.

The nine passengers, between the ages of 20 and 60, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Hull Hospital as a precaution, the Coopérative des Paramédics de l'Outaouais told CBC Ottawa.

The driver wasn't taken to hospital, said Clint Crabtree, president of ATU Local 279, the union representing OC Transpo bus drivers. It wasn't clear how many passengers were on the bus at the time.

Gatineau police spokesperson Andrée East said one of the bus's wheels sank into the uncovered manhole. The manhole cover was found nearby, she said.

Police are investigating how and why the cover was removed.