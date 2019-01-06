How to make the Ethiopian flatbread injera

For Asrdew Kebbede and the rest of the folks at Ottawa's Tizita Bakeshop, the first few days of January mark the busiest time of the year.

That's because Monday, Jan. 7 is Ethiopian Christmas, and Kebbede — who helps run the Booth Street bakery, owned by his wife Tizita Bekele — knows full well how important the spongy flatbread is to people from his homeland.

"We are not used to eating any other food. Injera is the main staple," said Kebbede.

"You cannot live without injera if you're an Ethiopian."

Rich in minerals, gluten-free

One thing that sets injera apart from other breads is its liberal use of teff, the "smallest grain in this world," Kebbede said.

The teff grains are imported straight from Ethiopia, and Kebbede grinds them into flour and sells them at the bakery. He also exports that flour, rich in iron and calcium, to other vendors in Canada and the United States.

"We can [make injera without teff], but it won't be as nutritious as we want it to be," Kebbede said. "This is 100 per cent gluten-free."

The resulting bread goes well with stews, said Kebbede, particularly made from lamb or beef or vegetables. The bakeshop typically makes about 1,000 pieces on Fridays or Saturdays — and that number increases in the days leading up to Ethiopian Christmas.

Kebbede recently shared his recipe for injera with CBC Radio's All In A Day, and you can find it below.

Workers at Tizita Bakeshop have been busy making injera, an Ethiopian flatbread normally made with teff flour, for Ethiopian Christmas on January 7th. Asredo Kebbede said the bread is also a staple for Ethiopians all year. 1:07

Tizita Bakeshop's injera (yields 8-10 flatbreads)

Ingredients

8 cups brown teff

1 tbsp. quinoa flour

1 tsp. barley flour

1 tsp. rye flour

1¼ cup sourdough starter (available at Tizita Bakery for free if you ask)

Instructions