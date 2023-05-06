The fire department wasn't consulted ahead of construction on a controversial industrial park in the Municipality of Val-des-Monts, Que., according to exchanges between officials obtained through a freedom of information request.

The messages, obtained by Radio-Canada, show elements of fire safety were not considered as the project got underway. They were uncovered through a request filed by Tania Chartrand Dubois, who lives in the municipality.

"There was no consultation of the fire department for the entire industrial park project, which, according to my research, began around the year 2020," read an email written in French by Éric Clément, deputy director for the fire department, on June 30.

André Turcotte, the director of the municipality's environment and urban planning department, added in French: "I do not believe that these comments [from the Fire Department], all of which are important, were shared with us before the issuance of the permits."

Fire official says there's a risk of lawsuits

At the heart of the problem is a more than 600-square-metre building that's currently under construction.

According to Sébastien Neveu, head of the fire prevention and operations division, this type of construction requires certain standards for roads, he wrote in an email dated June 25.

Neveu pointed out he was unaware of the municipality's plans for access roads that firefighters could use to reach the building in an emergency.

"There must be an access route … provided on each side of the building with access openings to fight the fire," he wrote in French, adding that the fire service should be notified about it.

Another issue Neveu described is that currently, the nearest hydrant is on Chemin de la Caverne more than 3.5 kilometres away, which is too far to properly supply water in the event of a fire at a building that size.

"The municipality could expose itself to lawsuits if we run out of water when fighting a fire," he wrote.

Residents have been raising concerns around the industrial park on Chemin Tenpenny for months, including increased traffic and noise, along with potential pollution and safety issues.

It's led to heated council meetings and frustration for those who live nearby.

'Lack of collaboration'

Val-des-Monts is taking steps to correct fire safety requirements, according to a statement shared by the municipality on Aug. 30.

There was a "lack of collaboration" between various services and departments during the early stages of the project, according to deputy mayor François Sylvestre.

However, he said, the departments now have what they need to "correct the situation."

"We are working to improve the organization and correct the weaknesses that the municipal administration was experiencing," he said, during an interview in French.

François Sylvestre is deputy mayor of the Municipality of Val-des-Monts, Que. (Maude Ouellet/CBC)

When it comes to the industrial park project, some aspects may have "not necessarily all been analyzed or taken into consideration," Sylvestre said.

"Now, is the municipality taking steps to do so? Yes," the deputy mayor added.

The statement from Val-des-Monts says an outside firm has been given a contract to look into the feasibility of creating a second entrance to the industrial park via Route 307.

Safety was never compromised, it adds.

Tania Chartrand Dubois, the resident who filed the freedom of information request, said she believes the industrial park is not in the best interest of those living in Val-des-Monts.

"We're asking them to stop now and to make sure that if they want to go forward with that project, they do all the due diligence that they need to do," she said.