Indigenous trustee joins Limestone District School Board in 'historic' change

Kelly Maracle has spent years working as an educator, but her latest role will offer her a chance to share her approach to learning and speak up for students in a new way.

Maracle, who is Mohawk from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, has been named as the first designated Indigenous trustee with the Limestone District School Board, which is based in Kingston, Ont.

"I'm really excited that we have a voice at the table," she said. "I'm excited that Indigenous education has a place within the mainstream system."

Maracle said the new role means an Indigenous perspective will be included in decision-making at the board and will help create opportunities and elevate Indigenous children and families.

It will also ensure all students, regardless of their background, graduate with a good sense of who Indigenous people are, she added.

"I think it's definitely overdue," said Maracle. "I think that there's a lot of people that have been working hard to get to this time and place."

The beginning of 'something great'

A news release from the board described the new position as an "historic addition."

Board chair Robin Hutcheon said bringing an Indigenous perspective to the board has been discussed around the table for the past few years as tangible action toward reconciliation.

"It's not some sort of … watered down kind of representation," said Hutcheon. "It's a full voting member. Every trustee around the table is equal."

The board is now made up of 10 trustees and three student trustees, including one who is Indigenous. Its schools are on Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee territory.

"We each represent about 2,000 students and as it turns out, that's about the same number of Indigenous students we have," said Hutcheon. "So why would they not deserve that representation on the board?"

The Limestone District School Board now has 10 trustees and three student trustees. (John Last/CBC)

Maracle was appointed by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.

The new trustee is "well-educated and well-qualified," according to Chief Donald Maracle, who is not related to the trustee.

"I see this as a beginning of something great."

The chief said many Indigenous people have not been exposed to their own culture and identity in school. Language and ceremonies were suppressed by colonization and at residential school or Indian Day schools, including five day schools in his community.

That has led to racism and other long-lasting effects, he explained.

"It's important to have someone there that [understands] these issues when they arise."

Adding an important voice

Maracle is a mother of three who graduated in 2003 from the Indigenous Teacher Education Program offered by Queen's University.

She previously worked at Quinte Mohawk School on the territory and provided support and developed programs for Indigenous students in Kingston.

Maracle has also held the positions of vice-principal of Indigenous education with the board and professor in the Indigenous Studies department at Queen's.

Hutcheon said Maracle brings more than extensive experience to the board.

"I'm really excited because I think it's going to be great to have her voice," said the chair. "She doesn't seem like she's going to … mince words or hold back."

Hutcheon said she also hopes the trustee position helps Indigenous students feel more comfortable, represented and proud.