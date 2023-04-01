The University of Ottawa says it's taking additional security measures after several incidents of vandalism involving an on-campus welcome sign translated into various of Indigenous languages.

The sign, which features greetings in French, English and five Indigenous languages, was installed on campus in the fall of 2020.

Since then, letters forming the word kwey, or hello in the Algonquin language, have been detached from the top of the sign on multiple occasions.

"We denounce this abhorrent and disrespectful behaviour," said U of O spokesperson Jesse Robichaud in an email.

The university didn't say how many times the letters were stolen, what the value of the thefts are or if any suspects have been identified.

Sign will be replaced

Robichaud said the university has taken measures to prevent further acts of vandalism.

"The university has temporarily removed the sign, and it will be replaced by a sign with the same welcome word, kwey, but with a modified manufacturing style," Robichaud said.

"The new lettering will be monitored by a security camera that will allow Protection Services to investigate in the case of any future wrongdoings."

The letters hadn't been reinstalled as of Thursday, according to Radio-Canada.

Letters making up the word "kwey" can be seen in this file image. The letters have been detached from the sign near the uOttawa LRT station several times. (Radio-Canada)

Other than adding a security camera by the sign, U of O didn't say if it had implemented other measures to keep the Indigenous community safe on campus.

Ottawa police say the vandalism incidents were not reported to them, and there have been no hate crimes against Indigenous students or staff reported on campus in the past few months.

"We encourage anyone who has been the victim of a hateful act to report it in order for a full investigation to be conducted," a police spokesperson said.

These thefts have even been the subject of comments and speculation on social media in the past.

"[The letters] are back, but for how long?" wrote one Reddit user last December.

Making campus 'more welcoming'

Located near the uOttawa light rail station, the sign is one part of the university's Indigenous Action Plan, which includes numerous other initiatives like hiring professors to promote Indigenous knowledge and culture.

"Placing words of welcome on signs in multiple Indigenous languages … aims to transform outdoor spaces on campus in order to be more welcoming to Indigenous people who are passing through our campus in downtown, while providing the campus with an Indigenous look," Robichaud said.

In 2020, the Fulcrum, U of O's student newspaper, reported that the sign would have cost between $47,000 and $50,000.

The university's director of Indigenous affairs, Tareyn Johnson, declined an interview request from Radio-Canada.