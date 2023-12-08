A new health-care initiative in the Ottawa Valley hopes to make services more accessible and culturally appropriate for Indigenous people living off-reserve.

The Ottawa Valley Ontario Health Team (OVOHT), an organization that works with providers to improve health care delivery in Renfrew County, is partnering with the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation to create an Indigenous health advisory group.

The group will be called the Indigenous Health Circle. It will be made up of Indigenous people with experience in the health-care system, along with Indigenous health-care providers who will advise institutions on how to adapt their practices to better meet the needs of Indigenous people.

"Western medicine and Indigenous ways of knowing are different," said Kevin Lamarr, the project lead from the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, about 140 kilometres west of Ottawa.

"This can hopefully begin the process of integrating Indigenous ways and needs into health care."

It can be particularly difficult, Lamarr said, for Inuit, Métis, and First Nations people — whether status or non-status — who are living off-reserve or outside of their communities to access services in line with their culture.

The current health system could adapt to be more inclusive, he said.

"It could be as simple as offering the opportunity for smudge for patients in hospitals, access to holistic forms of healing, some land-based healing, or traditional ceremony such as sweats," said Lamarr.

Kevin Lamarr is the project lead from the Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation for the Indigneous Health Circle, a new health-care initiative in the Ottawa Valley aiming to make services more accessible and culturally appropriate for Indigenous people living off-reserve. (Submitted by Kevin Lamarr)

Delivering adequate services to people in Renfrew County can be challenging because of its sprawling nature, said Joanne King, co-chair of the OVOHT steering committee.

"Our services are fragmented because they are scattered geographically. When it takes you two hours just to go from one end of the county to the other, it is just hard to organize the services [so that they] exist everywhere," King said.

But that's only half the battle for Indigenous people, who also face systemic barriers to accessing those health-care services, she added.

"There's historical harms that underlie people's memory and knowledge, and those wounds that haven't all been healed," King said.

King said she believes part of building trust with Indigenous communities will need to include encouraging more young Indigenous people to train for health-care professions.

But more immediately, health-care institutions need to offer culturally appropriate care, she said.

Joanne King is the co-chair of the steering committee for the Ottawa Valley Ontario Health Team. (Photo submitted)

While the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation has worked hard to develop robust health care for people on-reserve, those services need to be available to people living elsewhere, said Peggy Dick, the community's manager of health services.

"We want to work with our partners in health care to improve health care overall for Indigenous people," said Dick, who's worked as a registered nurse for more than 25 years.

"Dealing with racism will be a component in ensuring cultural safety."

Lamarr said he has not experienced this racism himself while accessing care, but has seen it happen elsewhere, pointing to Joyce Echaquan's death in a hospital near Montreal shorty after filming herself on Facebook Live, as hospital staff made derogatory comments, as a tragic example.

"That's the stuff that needs to stop," he said. "People need to understand and be aware and have knowledge of that."

First step is consultation

The first step will be to hold four community feedback sessions, where Indigenous people in the Ottawa Valley can share their experiences accessing health care and opinions on what the health circle should prioritize.

"Who's going to know where it's lacking the most but the person who has to experience it?" Lamarr said. "The goal is to identify members that can sit on that circle and become the voice of the Indigenous population."

The four sessions will take place: