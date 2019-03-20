Randy Hillier's constituents largely back outspoken MPP

At Ike Smith's barber shop in Carleton Place, Ont., there is still plenty of support for newly-independent MPP Randy Hillier.

"Well you know, he's a leader, but he does catch a few people by surprise," said Smith.

Hillier was suspended last month and then ejected last week from the Progressive Conservative caucus.

The suspension happened after comments he was accused of making towards the parents of children with autism, though he denied that was who he was referring to.

In a letter a few weeks after his suspension, the party said he was being removed because he had escalated the situation and not been a team player.

Hillier released a statement of his own and said he was being pushed out because he failed to applaud in the legislature, clear his media interviews with the premier's staff and generally failed to toe the party line.

Ike's customer Pat Anglehart said Hillier has always been one to speak his mind and that's what they expect from him.

"He speaks with the people, not down to them and I believe he does represent us, not his party," he said.

"He's very honest that way and very down to earth, that is why he's been around for a long time and he has the backing of the people."

Barber Ike Smith and his customer Pat Anglehart both say they support Hillier and appreciate that he speaks his mind. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Anglehart said his only concern is the region will be ignored.

"Unfortunately being ejected, I think a lot of people in this region feel that we as eastern Ontario are being rejected."

Tough battle ahead

Doug Hawkins, who works at Graham's Shoes, said he still wants to know more and would like to hear other sides of the story.

He said Hillier has a lot of local support, but he thinks he would have a tough battle ahead to win another election here.

"It would depend on a lot of things. Of course that's a while away too," he said.

"It's three years, a lot of things can happen in three years."

Tattoo artist Falken Newton said he was really surprised to find out Hillier had been pushed out.

Tattoo artist Falken Newton also wonders about Hillier's re-election chances against a Progressive Conservative opponent. Hillier has held the seat since its creation in 2007. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"It was a shock when I heard it. I wish I had a little bit more information on what was really going on," he said.

"There's always like two, three or four sides to every story."

He said the country's political discourse has become so divided it seems like there is only room for two sides to every issue and two opinions with nothing in between.

Constituents first

Retail manager Chris Bowes said he fully supports the Doug Ford government, but also believes Hillier did the right thing.

"He's going to stand for his constituents first, party and politics second, which is refreshing in today's day and age of politics," he said.

Chris Bowes said he wishes more politicians took a stand for their own values like Hillier has. He said he supports the Ford government, but also believes they should let people speak their mind. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Bowes said more politicians should be like Hillier and focus on their constituents.

"There's too much party and politics instead of policy and people first, that's truly unfortunate in politics."