Certifier sides with city on LRT completion
Confederation Line builder RTG still has work to do to meet its June deadline
Despite assurances from Confederation Line builder Rideau Transit Group (RTG) that it's finished Ottawa's new LRT system, both the city and now an independent certifier say there's still work to be done.
RTG submitted paperwork recently saying it had reached "substantial completion" of the system, which would have triggered a $59-million payment and allowed it to launch a required 12-day trial run.
But transportation general manager John Manconi noted the trains have outstanding issues including doors that jam and error codes that halt the trains.
None of those problems was a deal-breaker, Manconi said, adding he was confident RTG could still hand over the keys by the end of June.
According to a memo released Wednesday, that's still the hope, but an independent certifier has agreed with the city's assessment that RTG has more work to do.
RTG now has five business days to produce a "corrective action plan," which will trigger a new review by both the city and the certifier.
RTG and top city staff met Tuesday and will meet again to go over the outstanding work, according to the memo.
Mayor Jim Watson has called the chair of the the French train builder, Alstom, urging the company to help RTG meet its June deadline.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.