Certifier sides with city on LRT completion

Despite assurances from Confederation Line builder Rideau Transit Group (RTG) that it's finished Ottawa's new LRT system, both the city and now an independent certifier say there's still work to be done.

RTG submitted paperwork recently saying it had reached "substantial completion" of the system, which would have triggered a $59-million payment and allowed it to launch a required 12-day trial run.

But transportation general manager John Manconi noted the trains have outstanding issues including doors that jam and error codes that halt the trains.

None of those problems was a deal-breaker, Manconi said, adding he was confident RTG could still hand over the keys by the end of June.

According to a memo released Wednesday, that's still the hope, but an independent certifier has agreed with the city's assessment that RTG has more work to do.

RTG now has five business days to produce a "corrective action plan," which will trigger a new review by both the city and the certifier.

RTG and top city staff met Tuesday and will meet again to go over the outstanding work, according to the memo.

Mayor Jim Watson has called the chair of the the French train builder, Alstom, urging the company to help RTG meet its June deadline.