What's going to cost you more in Ottawa-Gatineau in 2019

A handful of services and taxes may cost a little bit more in 2019 for many Ottawa-Gatineau residents.

While the prices for services increase, there will be no changes to minimum wage in Quebec and Ontario this year.

Increases to transit, groceries

In Gatineau, a monthly adult bus fare will increase by a dollar to $98. The price of a single ticket will increase by 10 cents to $3.95.

Due to the light rail transit delays in Ottawa, city council decided to hold off on its planned increase to transit fares, which had been scheduled for Jan. 1.

Residents across Canada may also have to pay more for their groceries, according to Canada's Food Price Report. The report predicts that the average Canadian family will spend $12,157 on food in 2019, which is $411 more than last year.

Postal services, child care

Postal service prices will also increase. As of Jan. 14, a stamp will cost five cents more, reaching $1.05. It will also cost more to send a letter to the United States, an increase of up to 20 cents.

Homes will cost more on average in 2019 in most Canadian provinces, including Quebec and Ontario. The prices for homes in Ottawa are expected to grow by 2.5 per cent at the end of 2019.

In Quebec, the cost of child care is also increasing. Starting Jan. 1, it will increase from $8.05 to $8.25 per day, per child.

Tax increases

Gatineau's municipal budget capped property tax increases to 2.1 per cent, while Ottawa's city council approved a property tax increase of up to three per cent in 2019.

Taxpayers will also see their contributions to the Canada Pension Plan increase from 4.95 per cent to 5.1 per cent. This is the first of five increases planned until 2023, when the rate will reach 5.95 per cent.

A 2.3 per cent increase is also planned for the Quebec Pension Plan.