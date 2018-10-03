Accused drunk driver crosses soccer field to reach bar

Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a 34-year-old woman with impaired driving after she allegedly drove across a soccer field to get to a nearby bar.

Officers were called to the INVISTA Centre on Gardiners Road at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, witnesses saw a vehicle jump a concrete curb and drive across the recreation centre's outdoor pitch.

Police found the vehicle parked across two accessible parking spaces at a nearby bar, telltale clods of turf jammed into its front end.

Police found the vehicle's owner inside the bar and took her to the police station for a breathalyzer. After two tests, police determined the Odessa, Ont., woman was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The woman has been charged with impaired driving.

The woman has had her licence suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days. She will appear in court at a later date.