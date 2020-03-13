Local businesses feeling the strain of 'social distancing'

Small businesses in Ottawa say they're already feeling the impact of "social distancing," the strategy of avoiding places where people gather to stem the spread of COVID-19.

As schools and universities, municipal facilities, museums and performance venues shut their doors for weeks, most small businesses remain open, but some are getting swept up in the wave of public anxiety.

"I'm nervous and hesitant about what happens next," said Pub Italia owner Joe Cotroneo. The Preston Street eatery was mostly empty at lunchtime Friday, normally a busy time.

Cotroneo said he plans to remain open and keep placing orders with suppliers, but he's not sure how long he can keep it up.

"Businesses have to survive," he said. "Can businesses support paying their staff for two or three weeks? I don't think so."

'It's a scary time'

"It's a scary time," said Tracy Landers, the restaurant's manager. "A lot of us are nervous. Managers, servers and bartenders — you don't get paid if you don't work."

Across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que., Motel Casino owner Rose Jiang said she's weighing her options when it comes to possible layoffs.

Jiang said the cancellations have been coming in all week, and by Friday night she had just one room booked. The hotel relies heavily on business from the nearby Casino Lac Leamy, which announced Thursday it's closing its doors due to the pandemic.

"To tell you the truth, I'm very worried," she said.

On Friday, some stores at Rideau Centre closed their doors early, and estheticians, nail and hair salons contacted by CBC reported widespread cancellations.

Some smaller performance venues, including House of Targ in Old Ottawa South, have decided to shut down due largely to tour cancellations.

In the face of lagging sales, business groups including the Preston Street BIA are urging people to continue shopping and dining locally.

There's also a growing online movement, supported by Mayor Jim Watson, encouraging people to help local businesses weather the storm by buying gift cards for later use.