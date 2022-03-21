The delicate art of balancing risk with no mask mandate and CHEO hospitalizations up

With masks no longer required in schools and CHEO hospitalizations on the rise, immunocompromised families are trying to balance safety with social needs — and it's not looking the same for everyone.

Meagan Keaney-Morgan is a parent of three children under five and has an immunocompromised spouse with one lung.

They've been cautious throughout the pandemic and have decided to keep all three children at home now that mask mandates have lifted in most settings.

"We're really trying to protect our [five-month-old] baby because we don't want to end up at CHEO ... we don't want the worst-case scenario to happen," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"While our five-year-old is double-vaccinated and would love to return to school this week, it's just too risky."

CHEO hospitalizations on the rise

At CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, hospitalizations of children with COVID-19 are up.

Of everyone admitted to CHEO with COVID-19 throughout the entire pandemic, 72 per cent have been admitted since Dec. 1, during the Omicron wave, CHEO spokesperson Paddy Moore wrote in an email.

That's about 10 per cent of all admissions during the Omicron wave, and only 33 per cent of them were admitted for COVID-19 as the primary reason.

Moore said there were two or fewer children admitted to hospital with COVID-19 from March 3-12, but that jumped to six and seven patients this past weekend.

So until all of Keaney-Morgan's children can be vaccinated to reduce the chance of serious illness, the lack of masking will force the family to make tough choices about leaving home. They took their baby to a grocery store once before mandates were lifted, but won't again.

"It's really unfortunate that health measures are being lifted while COVID is definitely still present, so many people are still getting sick, there's a new wave coming through, and there's still a large percentage of the population that don't even have access to vaccines yet," Keaney-Morgan said.

A different calculus with older children

For Dawn Pickering's family, the benefits of in-person learning are, for now, outweighing the relative safety of staying at home after two years of tough restrictions.

She and her partner have two older children, a 13-year-old daughter, Abby, and a nine-year-old son, Ollie, an immunocompromised cancer and stem cell transplant survivor.

Both kids missed out on two full years of in-person learning after Ollie's diagnosis and treatment, and need more social time after so much isolation, Pickering said.

Dawn Pickering, right, with her daughter Abby and son Ollie. Both children are back in class in person after two years of isolation as Ollie was diagnosed with cancer and treated. (Submitted by Dawn Pickering)

"We just decided that for their mental health, if we could manage the risk of having them at school, that that would be the best thing to do for them both," Pickering said.

To manage the risk, they're keeping a close eye on coronavirus levels in the city's wastewater and will pivot back to online classes if they feel it's necessary — as they did when Omicron arrived.

They also feel lucky teachers and some families at their school have reached out to say they'll keep wearing masks to help keep their family safe, she said.

'Be kind' to people still wearing masks

"People really are doing the best they can. I certainly don't expect everyone to do [it]; we're hoping that more people will," Pickering said.

"But most importantly, what I really want people to do is to be humane and kind to those who continue to mask."

Pickering also said she resents the idea immunocompromised families are acting more out of fear than anything else.

"We try to make decisions based on the limited data that we have, and try to be logical about it," she said.

"You're managing your risk, you're mitigating your risk, and you're making good decisions for your family, just as you always should with every aspect of child-rearing."

