CBC Ottawa's look into stalled immigration applications wins national journalism award

CBC Ottawa's reporting on how thousands of citizenship and immigration applications have been assigned to inactive officers and placeholder codes has been given a top award from the Canadian Association of Journalists.

Reporter Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang's investigation into "inactive users" on Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada's case management system won the association's award for freedom of information journalism Saturday night.

In January 2022, CBC filed an access to information request to IRCC asking for all inactive employees and placeholder codes that had been currently assigned to applicants.

The resulting data included hundreds of codes, comprising "a mix of former employees who are no longer active and computer placeholders," as of February 2022.

Some of the ID codes had thousands of applications assigned to them. One had more than 9,000, with the data showing they'd last used the system in March 2021.