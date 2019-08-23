Tribunal overrules early curfew for Immaculata soccer pitch

The lights illuminating the refurbished soccer pitch beside Ottawa's Immaculata High School can keep shining until 11 p.m., the province's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) has ruled.

Private soccer company Ottawa Footy Sevens spent $2 million to add the lights and artificial turf last year, giving the club exclusive use of the field after school hours.

People living nearby were upset about the lack of consultation, however, and worried about the noise and bright lights.

Last year, the city's planning committee voted to force the company to turn the lights off at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends, earlier than the normal 11 p.m. curfew for municipal sports fields.

The school board appealed, and in a decision dated Thursday, the LPAT ruled the city had no grounds to enforce such strict conditions.

"The Tribunal is not satisfied that sufficient evidence has been provided to demonstrate how this site should be distinguished from every other playing field in the City," it wrote.