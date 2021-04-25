13 people ticketed for illegal Gatineau, Que., gathering

Thirteen people in Gatineau, Que., have been given $1,500 fines after they tried and failed to hide from police officers investigating an illegal gathering.

Police were called to the home on boulevard de l'Amérique-Française at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after getting a call from a concerned citizen.

The woman who answered the door initially told officers she was alone, police said.

The officers returned with a warrant and entered the residence, where they found 13 people, all between the ages of 20 and 30, hiding in various locations.

They were all issued tickets, police said.

Under the current COVID-19 rules, private gatherings across the Outaouais — aside from those involving one person living alone and one other household — are banned.