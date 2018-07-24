Illegal dumping increases after Gatineau imposes garbage limit

Some Gatineau residents say people are illegally dumping garbage on the edges of streets and even on other people's properties after the city imposed a garbage pickup limit last week.

Starting July 15, Gatineau households are not allowed to throw out bulky items and construction waste on their regular garbage day — one of the city's new rules designed to divert compostable and recyclable materials from its dump.

The City of Gatineau has received 27 complaints about illegal dumping since the bylaw came into effect. One complaint came from someone who said furniture was placed on their property.

The 26 other incidents were about large, bulky items, like mattresses and furniture, being left on sidewalks and curbs or in unauthorized dumping areas.

From January to July 23 last year, residents made two complaints about bulky items and three complaints about large items being left in unauthorized dumping areas.

"I know that this did happen in the past and now, with the new regulation, it's going to be a little more serious and I think we need to keep an eye on it," said Louise Boudrias, Gatineau's deputy mayor.

Louise Boudrias, Gatineau's deputy mayor, says there will be a transition period to let residents get used to the new rules. (Radio-Canda)

'We need to be more strict'

For now, the city says it will pick up garbage left in unauthorized city areas, while people who leave bulky items in front of their homes and sidewalks will be given courtesy notes.

According to municipal regulations, the owner of the property is responsible for any trash left on their site. In order to issue a ticket for an illegal dumping in an unauthorized space, environmental patrol officers must witness the dumping.

The city says the increased number of complaints is expected because residents are getting used to the new rules.

But the situation is expected to get better over the year, Boudrias said.

"I think we need to be more strict because before we have a lot of problem with that," she said Monday.

"But for me, [I think] we have to wait a couple of months or even a year to see what's happening and then do something about the regulation."

Last week the city also made composting mandatory as part of these reforms.

Next July households will be limited to 120 litres of household garbage at the curb, down from 720 litres per pickup.