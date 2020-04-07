Grocery store workers in Gatineau, Cantley test positive for COVID-19

Three employees at two IGA grocery stores in western Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19, parent company Sobeys said Tuesday.

Two employees of the IGA on montée de la Source in Cantley, Que., tested positive. Their last day at work was March 30.

Another employee who works at the IGA at 248 boul. la Vérendrye E. tested positive. The employee's last day in the store was March 22.

Sobeys is logging when employees across the country test positive for the coronavirus.

Each time an employee tests positive, Sobeys says its stores will do a "deep clean" and "sanitize" the store.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," Sobeys said.

"We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker below to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores."