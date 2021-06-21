Ottawa man acquitted of murder in fatal 2019 shooting

An Ottawa man charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Mouhamed Serhan in May 2019 was acquitted Monday morning.

Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips found Idres Ismail not guilty of second-degree murder or any lesser offences.

Serhan, 24, was shot dead at a Heatherington Road housing complex. He collapsed on a pathway that cuts through a strip of rowhouses, just steps from his accused killer's backyard.

Idres Ismail was acquitted of all charges in the fatal 2019 shooting of Mouhamed Serhan. (Supplied by Ottawa Police)

Police alleged Mouhamed was outside of the housing complex when an argument broke out. Neighbours said they heard two gunshots before his assailant fled the area.

Serhan's sister Kadijah Serhan previously told CBC News of her family's immeasurable grief. They buried two brothers as a result of gun violence.

"I can't believe for the second time I'm facing this," she said.

In 2017, Hamzeh Serhan was gunned down on Caldwell Avenue in what police alleged was a drug-related killing.

"[My parents] left our homeland for a better living, and look what happened here. They lost their kids," Kadijah previously said.

Mouhamed Serhan decided to study economics at Carleton University, while his younger brother enrolled in pre-medical courses at the University of Ottawa. Hamzeh Serhan dreamed of finding a cure for cancer, said his sister, the oldest of the three siblings.

Hamzeh Serhan's alleged killer, Farah Handule, was fatally shot in Calgary in December 2019. Handule had been charged with second-degree murder for that homicide but had evaded police capture until his own death.