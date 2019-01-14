3 dead in Ottawa bus crash named

Ottawa police have named the three people killed in Friday's bus crash at Westboro station in Ottawa.

An OC Transpo double-decker bus slammed into a bus shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour killing three people and injuring nearly two dozen more.

They are Anja Van Beek, 65, Judy Booth, 57, and Bruce Thomlinson, 56.

Bruce Thomlinson, 56. (Supplied)

The Ottawa Hospital said Friday night it had as many as nine people in critical condition out of the 18 patients it took in, triggering what's known as a "code orange" that shifted resources to its emergency room.

Anja Van Beek, 65. (Supplied)

Less than 24 hours later, it said only one patient still required critical care. And on Monday, every critical patient had been upgraded to serious or stable condition.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital also handled a number of patients, but in the end, only one person was admitted — and that person was listed in serious but stable condition.

Judy Booth, 57. (Supplied)

The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario didn't take in any children.

People can sign a book of condolences for the crash victims at Ottawa City Hall until Sunday, Jan. 20.