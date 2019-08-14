'Hoping for a miracle': Family of critically injured cyclist holds breath

Idan Azrad, 27, was riding his bike to work on Renaud Road the morning of Aug. 7 when a car hit him from behind.

"He said goodbye to my baby and my fiancée. Ten minutes later, he got hit by a car," said his brother, David Azrad.

A week after the crash that left Idan Azrad critically injured, his family is still in shock. Gathered in their Orléans home Tuesday, relatives described him as a kind, passionate young man with a passion for cooking.

"He actually wanted to open his own bakery," said his sister-in-law, Brittany Lepp, adding that Azrad is one of the kindest people she'd ever met.

The cyclist is still at the Ottawa Hospital, where doctors pronounced him brain dead two days after he was admitted, according to his family.

Idan Azrad, 27, far right, was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Here he is with his family a few days before the collision. (Supplied )

"It's difficult to see him this way. I want to hug him, I want to hear him talk, and I can't," said his mother, Tina Azrad. She flew to Ottawa from Israel with her husband and daughter as soon as she heard the news.

''We spend as much time with him as possible. We pray with him, we read him songs, we let him know that we're here," she said. Their time with him may be running out, as doctors at the Ottawa Hospital told the family they want to take him off life support.

''As a Jewish family with faith, it is important to us that we try to exhaust every option, including prayers and hoping for a miracle," said his sister, Keren Hamisha.

The family is asking the hospital for more time. They're also considering flying Idan Azrad to Israel and setting up a fundraising page to offset costs for the trip.

Concerns for road safety

Shortly after the collision, Innes Coun. Laura Dudas said the tight turns on Renaud Road are a known issue for drivers.

"It has posed an issue for many motorists. There have been a number of cars that have slipped off the side," she told CBC.

Idan Azrad's family is now asking the city to do more to protect cyclists.

"If the bike lanes are effective, why are people still getting hit?" asked Lepp.