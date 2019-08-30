Family vows to keep cyclist's memory alive by pushing for safer roads

Idan Azrad's family flew him to Israel in a bid to keep him on life support. He died in hospital about a week later. (Facebook)

Idan Azrad's family did everything they could to save his life after the 27-year-old was struck by a vehicle while cycling in the city's east end earlier in this month.

Now that he's gone, they say they're going to continue fighting — for safer roads in Ottawa.

I want to have safer travelling areas for cyclists so that other families do not have to feel what ours did. - Brittany Lepp

Azrad was on his way to work at Big Rig Brewery on the morning of Aug. 7 when he was rear-ended on Renaud Road, a remote two-lane route with fast-moving traffic, sharp turns and a narrow gravel shoulder.

"It's not a safe road at all," said Brittany Lepp, who's engaged to Azrad's brother, and with whom Azrad and another brother lived, along with Lepp's four-month-old daughter, Jade.

Family was everything to him, Lepp said, recalling the morning of the collision.

"He said, 'I love you, Jade, and I will see you when you get home,'" Lepp said. "I will remember it forever."

Idan Azrad, 27, died nearly three weeks after being struck on Renaud Road on Aug. 7. (Facebook)

Desperate flight to Israel

Doctors declared Azrad brain dead two days after the crash, and told his close-knit family they planned to take him off life support.

Idan Azrad holds his niece, Jade. (Supplied)

The family begged the hospital to give him more time, believing there was a chance he could recover despite his diagnosis.

"It looked like he was healing," Lepp said. "He looked better, his skin colour looked amazing."

They managed to buy enough time to raise $50,000 from family, friends and the international Jewish community to fly Azrad to Israel, where he would be allowed to stay on life support.

Once there, however, his condition began to deteriorate, and he died in hospital on Aug. 26.

"As much as it hurts, this gave the family closure, knowing that they ... had these extraordinary measures taken to give him the time," Lepp said. "They did everything they could."

Lasting legacy

Lepp and her daughter are the only family members currently in Ottawa — the rest are sitting shiva in Israel.

As her own act of mourning, Lepp tattooed the message, "Don't give up on me, even when nobody else believes," on her leg, alongside Azrad's name.

As another lasting legacy, Lepp is determined to make Ottawa's roads safer for people on bikes.

Renaud Road, where Azrad was struck, has fast-moving traffic, narrow shoulders and tight curves. (Jacques Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

Police are still investigating the crash, and there have been no charges. Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck Azrad, Lepp said she's forgiven them.

Earlier this month, Innes ward Coun. Laura Dudas said she wants to know whether changes to the design of Renaud Road might prevent further death or injury.

For Lepp, it's all a matter of priorities.

"I want to have safer travelling areas for cyclists so that other families do not have to feel what ours did when this happened," she said.