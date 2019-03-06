Ottawa offers up name suggestions for new icebreakers
'Wesley' emerges as leading choice for sidewalk machine
If you're trying to break the ice, it's usually a good idea to start with a name.
On Wednesday, Coun. Jeff Leiper reached out to the Twitterverse for name suggestions for Ottawa's newest sidewalk machines.
The city has been testing five of them as a way to break up the ice that's built up underfoot this year, making the walkways dangerous for pedestrians.
The new machines resemble small steamrollers with spike-studded drums. The icebreaker attaches to the front of a regular city plow or tractor, perforating the ice as it rolls along. A second plow then clears away the ice chips.
Leiper Tweeted Wednesday morning that he wants names for the machines so he can finally stop referring to them as a "roller-with-spikes."
Getting a note or two about the positive results being achieved on our icy sidewalks by that roller with spikes. Has anyone come up with an awesome name for that beast? I can't keep calling it a roller-with-spikes. Is it the Icenator? Hellspike?—@JLeiper
Twitter users did not disappoint.
Rolly McSpikefeet—@wendyjermyn
The 'Pick-Up Line'! It's enough to break the ice!—@bankandslater
Stiletto heel steam roller.—@HezaCatharine
Leiper's council colleague, Matt Luloff, got in on the pun and games.
The Hole-y Roller—@MatthewLuloff
Some tried to pick up on the musical theme.
Itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny yellow icey-crush machiney!—@MarnaNightingal
Stompin' Tom—@bikeviewca
Ice Ice Break-y.—@MelanieHAdams
Others went for pop culture references.
"No ice" -- pronounced in one syllable, as in Brooklyn 99 ("noice!")—@GordeauxOfCiHo
The Crunchinator. Pronounced in Arnold’s voice, of course—@va3jme
Hellspike/Pinhead <a href="https://t.co/EGGUsCf0kE">pic.twitter.com/EGGUsCf0kE</a>—@David_C_Jackson
Wesley.<br><br>'Cause it's a crusher. <a href="https://t.co/WVG5GD1iDG">pic.twitter.com/WVG5GD1iDG</a>—@UrbanSlowLife
'Wesley' caught the attention of other Star Trek fans.
I kinda really, really like that. "We'll see if we can send Wesley out, ma'am."—@JLeiper
I was just going to say this! Please send Wesley and his plow companion to the MUP around midday when it's softened a bit from sun and get rid of the 2.5 months worth of ice. 🙏—@ladybugspicnic
Nordic Thunder. Or Wesley, because damn, that’ll never get old.—@GrantPBurke
