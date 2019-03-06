Ottawa offers up name suggestions for new icebreakers

If you're trying to break the ice, it's usually a good idea to start with a name.

On Wednesday, Coun. Jeff Leiper reached out to the Twitterverse for name suggestions for Ottawa's newest sidewalk machines.

The city has been testing five of them as a way to break up the ice that's built up underfoot this year, making the walkways dangerous for pedestrians.

The new machines resemble small steamrollers with spike-studded drums. The icebreaker attaches to the front of a regular city plow or tractor, perforating the ice as it rolls along. A second plow then clears away the ice chips.

The machine's spiked drum chips away at the ice, letting another plow clear up the mess. (CBC)

Leiper Tweeted Wednesday morning that he wants names for the machines so he can finally stop referring to them as a "roller-with-spikes."

Getting a note or two about the positive results being achieved on our icy sidewalks by that roller with spikes. Has anyone come up with an awesome name for that beast? I can't keep calling it a roller-with-spikes. Is it the Icenator? Hellspike? —@JLeiper

Twitter users did not disappoint.

Rolly McSpikefeet —@wendyjermyn

The 'Pick-Up Line'! It's enough to break the ice! —@bankandslater

Stiletto heel steam roller. —@HezaCatharine

Leiper's council colleague, Matt Luloff, got in on the pun and games.

The Hole-y Roller —@MatthewLuloff

Some tried to pick up on the musical theme.

Ice Ice Break-y. —@MelanieHAdams

Others went for pop culture references.

"No ice" -- pronounced in one syllable, as in Brooklyn 99 ("noice!") —@GordeauxOfCiHo

The Crunchinator. Pronounced in Arnold’s voice, of course —@va3jme

'Wesley' caught the attention of other Star Trek fans.

I kinda really, really like that. "We'll see if we can send Wesley out, ma'am." —@JLeiper

I was just going to say this! Please send Wesley and his plow companion to the MUP around midday when it's softened a bit from sun and get rid of the 2.5 months worth of ice. 🙏 —@ladybugspicnic

Nordic Thunder. Or Wesley, because damn, that’ll never get old. —@GrantPBurke

