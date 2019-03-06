Skip to Main Content
Ottawa offers up name suggestions for new icebreakers
New

Ottawa offers up name suggestions for new icebreakers

On Wednesday, Coun. Jeff Leiper reached out to the Twitterverse for name suggestions for the city's new sidewalk machines. Ottawa did not disappoint.

'Wesley' emerges as leading choice for sidewalk machine

CBC News ·
The City of Ottawa is testing five ice-breaking machines to help keep sidewalks clear. (Jackie Bastianon/CBC)

If you're trying to break the ice, it's usually a good idea to start with a name.

On Wednesday, Coun. Jeff Leiper reached out to the Twitterverse for name suggestions for Ottawa's newest sidewalk machines.

The city has been testing five of them as a way to break up the ice that's built up underfoot this year, making the walkways dangerous for pedestrians.

The new machines resemble small steamrollers with spike-studded drums. The icebreaker attaches to the front of a regular city plow or tractor, perforating the ice as it rolls along. A second plow then clears away the ice chips.

The machine's spiked drum chips away at the ice, letting another plow clear up the mess. (CBC)

Leiper Tweeted Wednesday morning that he wants names for the machines so he can finally stop referring to them as a "roller-with-spikes."

Twitter users did not disappoint.

Leiper's council colleague, Matt Luloff, got in on the pun and games.

Some tried to pick up on the musical theme.

Others went for pop culture references.

'Wesley' caught the attention of other Star Trek fans.

Why don't you take a stab? Tweet us @CBCOttawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us